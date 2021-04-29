First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FN. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$52.67.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$52.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.33. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 6,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.61 per share, with a total value of C$300,069.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,537,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$366,414,985.72.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

