First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.38.

FQVLF stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0118 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

