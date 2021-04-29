First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.00.

Shares of FM stock traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$29.20. 1,093,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,113. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.31. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$31.57. The stock has a market cap of C$20.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

