First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 55.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $7,736,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,703,000.

NASDAQ FYT opened at $51.63 on Thursday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04.

