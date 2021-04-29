FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $190.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 2,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 44,722 shares.The stock last traded at $171.25 and had previously closed at $174.60.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,273,000. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,221,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 244,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.47 and its 200-day moving average is $142.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSV)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

