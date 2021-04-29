Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv updated its FY21 guidance to $5.35-5.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.350-5.500 EPS.

FISV stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 160,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

