Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth about $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,522,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at about $38,847,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,190,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fiverr International in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.54.

FVRR stock opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.98. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -517.80 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

