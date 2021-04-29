Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0843 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

