FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 3,250.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ASET opened at $33.06 on Thursday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.07% of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.