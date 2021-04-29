FLIP Price Reaches $0.0114 on Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, FLIP has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $638,340.85 and approximately $27.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00020572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00071560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $441.56 or 0.00820744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.57 or 0.07764967 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.