Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £187 by Jefferies Financial Group

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) has been given a £187 ($244.32) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a £175 ($228.64) price target on Flutter Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £157 ($205.12) to £170 ($222.11) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150.38 ($196.47) to £162.33 ($212.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £152.41 ($199.12).

FLTR stock traded down GBX 355 ($4.64) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching £154.15 ($201.40). The company had a trading volume of 142,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £157.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of £145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £27.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 542.63. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,148 ($119.52) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($257.13).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

