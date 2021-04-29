Folgory Coin (FLG) Price Up 29.3% This Week

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $225,382.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00065329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00020708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00072038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.00823670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00096165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,210.89 or 0.07778297 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

