Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Forbo (OTCMKTS:FBOHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Forbo stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. Forbo has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Forbo Company Profile

Forbo Holding AG produces and sells floor coverings, building and construction adhesives, and power transmission and conveyor belt solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Flooring Systems and Movement Systems. The Flooring Systems division develops, produces, and sells linoleum, vinyl floorings, entrance flooring systems, carpet tiles, needle felt floor coverings, washable textile floorings, and building and construction adhesives, as well as various accessory products for installation, processing, cleaning, and care of flooring.

