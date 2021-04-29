Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. 7,275,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,858,172. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

