ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,827 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 627,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 479,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,225,000 after buying an additional 249,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

