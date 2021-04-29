Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,783 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $18,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fortive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Fortive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.46 and a 52 week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

