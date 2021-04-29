Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.52. Fortive also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

