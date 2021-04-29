Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Purchases C$148,600.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Shares of TSE FVI traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,878. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.00 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.00.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

