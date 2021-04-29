Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $8,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.42. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $115.19 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 5.51%. Equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

