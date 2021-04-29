Foster & Motley Inc. Has $33.01 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.8% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $33,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 111,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

