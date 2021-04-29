Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,064,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,780,000 after purchasing an additional 528,179 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,401,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,651,000 after purchasing an additional 356,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONE stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $70.63. 19,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,693. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $70.87. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -272.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

