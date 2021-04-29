Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,249 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. Insiders have sold a total of 47,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.98. The company had a trading volume of 44,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,461. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $174.94 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The firm has a market cap of $185.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

