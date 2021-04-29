Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $222.90. The stock had a trading volume of 67,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,005. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

