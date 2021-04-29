Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $28.67. Four Corners Property Trust shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 2,032 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 91.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James upped their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 60.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.84.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

