Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report issued on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$396.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$334.90 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$196.00 to C$158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$130.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$188.00 to C$193.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$181.31.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$174.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 12.48. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$164.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

