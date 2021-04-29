Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNV. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.64.

FNV stock opened at $142.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.29. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,542,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,619,000 after purchasing an additional 188,407 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,475,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,684,000 after purchasing an additional 231,680 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,945,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,110,000 after purchasing an additional 244,339 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

