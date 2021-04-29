Freicoin (FRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.22 Million

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $1.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000131 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in. The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Freicoin Coin Trading

