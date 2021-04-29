Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FME has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.40 ($61.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €69.21 ($81.42).

ETR FME opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1 year high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion and a PE ratio of 16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is €62.85 and its 200 day moving average is €65.81.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

