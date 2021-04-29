frontdoor (FTDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. frontdoor has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, analysts expect frontdoor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

