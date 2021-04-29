Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.00

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $21.26, with a volume of 645680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock worth $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

