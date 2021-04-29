Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.48

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $7.87. Frontline shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 14,128 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $100.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Frontline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

