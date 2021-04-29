FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.08 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FS Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.08 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FSBW stock opened at $66.50 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $73.62. The company has a market capitalization of $281.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day moving average is $58.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.91. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 16.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FS Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.23%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

