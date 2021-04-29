Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) & Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fusion Acquisition (NYSE:FUSE) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.0% of Fusion Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fusion Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fusion Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.21 $6.23 million $0.50 27.04

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fusion Acquisition and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fusion Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.85%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Fusion Acquisition.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Fusion Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fusion Acquisition

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, design, procurement, construction, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

