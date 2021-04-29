FY2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. American Campus Communities has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACC. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

