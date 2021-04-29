FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Decreased by Wedbush

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $7.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.63.

Get Global Payments alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $217.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.68, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Swedbank lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,726,000 after buying an additional 746,553 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,319,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.