FY2021 EPS Estimates for Polaris Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Polaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2022 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PII. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.33.

Shares of PII stock opened at $137.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 417.42 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.22 and a 200-day moving average of $113.05. Polaris has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

