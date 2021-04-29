FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.41 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prologis’ FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.62. Prologis has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

