FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $50.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 414,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 315,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 406,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.