FY2024 EPS Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $2,873,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.