Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTX traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.89.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.09). Equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,442.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

