Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Has $850,000 Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 50.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up approximately 0.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vicor by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ VICR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.58. 1,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.89 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $104.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.30.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial increased their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

In other Vicor news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,156 shares of company stock worth $6,269,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.