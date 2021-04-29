Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. Purchases 106,500 Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Colony Capital accounts for 1.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.16% of Colony Capital worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Colony Capital by 22.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

CLNY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 94,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,950,690. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

