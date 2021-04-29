Gas Trading Down 3.5% This Week (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $150.60 million and approximately $20.50 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $14.87 or 0.00027334 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00063019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00278091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $604.37 or 0.01111065 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00026923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.82 or 0.00723986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,478.84 or 1.00152476 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gas

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

