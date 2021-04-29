Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Trading Down 1.5%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.51 and last traded at $3.73. 6,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 60,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

In other news, Director Edie Rodriguez bought 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $49,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.