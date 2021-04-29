GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $13.25 on Monday. GCM Grosvenor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.49.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCMG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,833,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,528,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

