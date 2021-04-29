Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.50

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as high as C$0.51. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 909,879 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target (up from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.62 million and a PE ratio of -1.38.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$19.64 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Gear Energy (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

