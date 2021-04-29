Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the March 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GMNI stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 1,754,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,693. Gemini Group Global has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About Gemini Group Global

Gemini Group Global Corp. manufactures and distributes electronic cigarettes, e-liquid, and mods. Its products include prohibition juice, wildcat juice, moonshine juice, city gin, cat daddy, and white lightning juice. The company has the strategic alliance with Royal Vapour. The company was formerly known as Hull Energy, Inc and changed its name to Gemini Group Global Corporation in September 2013.

