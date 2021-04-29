General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.30 Per Share

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Dynamics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will earn $12.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.33. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $187.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.03. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 966,598 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after acquiring an additional 534,628 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

