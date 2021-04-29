General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.94.

NYSE GD opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $121.67 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

