General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS.

GD traded up $4.44 on Thursday, hitting $189.70. 20,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $121.67 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Dynamics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

